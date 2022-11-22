Tony Clabby took this photo of the vehicle submerged by the fallen foliage, which appears to have been deliberately dumped on the roof of the car on Carter Knowle Road in the not-usually-quite-so-leafy Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge. Tony, who spotted the arresting sight on Monday morning, said: “Now either that tree has just shed its leaves all at once or that car owner has upset someone on our road in Sheffield.” He added: “Around here, disapproval is normally restricted to a ‘tsk’.”