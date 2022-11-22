Carter Knowle Road: Trouble in popular Sheffield suburb as car is buried under huge pile of leaves
The owner of this car must have got a big shock when they returned to find it buried under a huge pile of leaves.
Tony Clabby took this photo of the vehicle submerged by the fallen foliage, which appears to have been deliberately dumped on the roof of the car on Carter Knowle Road in the not-usually-quite-so-leafy Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge. Tony, who spotted the arresting sight on Monday morning, said: “Now either that tree has just shed its leaves all at once or that car owner has upset someone on our road in Sheffield.” He added: “Around here, disapproval is normally restricted to a ‘tsk’.”
It’s not known what upset the person responsible or how the car’s owner reacted when they returned to see what had happened to the Volkswagen but no doubt the special branch were called in to investigate what appears to be a very minor case of road rage.