Care home residents take part in special Sheffield sports day event

The event was held by Motion Exercise, who specialise in exercise programmes tackling social isolation and increasing physical activity, amongst older adults, to mark reaching a milestone of delivering 500 tailored sessions.

To kick off the day at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, city care home residents mingled over coffee, giving an opportunity for everyone to get to know each other before the events began.

An egg and spoon race; bean bag throw and pom-pom race were among the activities that residents participated in.

Residents taking part in the sports day event

The events were followed by a buffet lunch, provided by the English Institute of Sport Cafe team and funded by Asda Community Foundation, before the winners were awarded with a trophy and each person got given a medal for taking part.

Ella, COO at Motion Exercise said her favourite part of the day was seeing the care home residents win trophies and get given their medals.

"It was so amazing to see the smiles on their faces as they collected their award after taking part in each tournament

When Molly, a care home resident from Sheffield was asked to describe the day in three words she said: ‘Wonderful, great and an experience’.

Keith, another resident from a Sheffield care home, said that his favourite part of the day was interacting with some of the children that were there.

Those in attendance were also offered the opportunity to take part in ‘give it a go events,’ offering a wide range of physical games and challenges such as having a go on the rowing machine.

A range of guests attended the day including people from the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre; Sheffield City Trust; Innovate UK/UKRI; founder of the Golfin Society and residents’ families and friends.

A spokesperson for Motion Exercise explained that the sports day was the social enterprise’s way of ‘giving something back’ for the hundreds of sessions that residents regularly take part in.

For more information about Motion Exercise, and the work they do, please visit their website at: https://motionexercise.co.uk/