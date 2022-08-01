CCTV image released after group of men threw fireworks while stood on busy Sheffield roundabout

A group of men are wanted by police for throwing fireworks from a busy Sheffield roundabout.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:26 pm

The incident took place at around 11.4pm on July 22 when police received reports of a group of men standing on Firth Park roundabout lighting fireworks and hurling them.

The men were described as being Asian, in their 20s and had dark hair.

Police are asking for the man pictured or anyone who might recognise him to come forward after a group of men threw fireworks from a Sheffield roundabout.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/137625/22.