The incident took place at around 11.4pm on July 22 when police received reports of a group of men standing on Firth Park roundabout lighting fireworks and hurling them.
The men were described as being Asian, in their 20s and had dark hair.
Officers are also asking the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/137625/22.