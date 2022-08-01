The incident took place at around 11.4pm on July 22 when police received reports of a group of men standing on Firth Park roundabout lighting fireworks and hurling them.

The men were described as being Asian, in their 20s and had dark hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are asking for the man pictured or anyone who might recognise him to come forward after a group of men threw fireworks from a Sheffield roundabout.

Officers are also asking the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.