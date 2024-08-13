Care home residents saddle up for special Wild West party
Sheffield registered care home charity Sheffcare is celebrating 30 years of support for older people across the city.
The organisation now operates nine properties and two day services, meeting the needs of more than 1,000 residents every year.
And the charity’s Cotleigh home in Hackenthorpe, added a special Wild West theme to the anniversary celebrations with their Country and Western summer party.
“We wanted to give our residents a day to remember and a classic Western theme was one that everybody seemed to enjoy,” said Cotleigh manager Nick Iwanejko.
“We couldn’t quite run to a full rodeo with real horses but residents and staff loved getting into their stetsons!”
