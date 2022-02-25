She described how a neighbour in Burngreave had placed a brick on top of his wheelie bin to weigh it down, but he underestimated the force of the winds as the city was hit by three storms in the space of a week – first Dudley, then Eunice and finally Franklin.

"I'd just got out of my car this teatime after dropping my granddaughter off and his bin sailed down the footpath, bashed against my car denting my boot, scraping my wheel arch and catapulting the brick through my rear windscreen,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Damage to a car in Burngreave, Sheffield, after a brick placed on top of a bin was sent flying in the strong winds