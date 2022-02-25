Sheffield weather: woman's warning after brick smashes car windscreen
A Sheffield woman has warned people putting their bins out in stormy weather to avoid making a dangerous mistake.
She described how a neighbour in Burngreave had placed a brick on top of his wheelie bin to weigh it down, but he underestimated the force of the winds as the city was hit by three storms in the space of a week – first Dudley, then Eunice and finally Franklin.
"I'd just got out of my car this teatime after dropping my granddaughter off and his bin sailed down the footpath, bashed against my car denting my boot, scraping my wheel arch and catapulting the brick through my rear windscreen,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.
"A brick won't stop your bin flying around in a storm! Please secure them so they don't cause the same distress to someone that my neighbour caused me,” added the woman, who said she’d had to pay the £75 excess on her car insurance.