Sheffield mum's terror as couple 'try to snatch' her two children from Burger King in broad daylight

The mum-of-two, who is from Beighton and wishes to remain anonymous, was at home this afternoon when she got a terrifying phone call from her mum.

Her mother and her stap-dad had taken her two sons, who are aged six and nine, to Burger King in Wybourn, off Sheffield Parkway. They boys sat at a table while their grandad went to order food and their grandma went across the road into Card Factory.

The mum was shocked to hear that at around 3.20pm, while the boys were waiting at their table for their grandad to order food at the counter, they were allegedly approached by a ‘middle-aged couple between the age of 50 and 55’.

The Burger King in Wybourn where the mum says the incident took place.

She said that the couple “tried to convince the boys to leave the Burger King with them while their grandparents were not looking”.

She added: “When my mum rang me and said what had happened I was so shaken up. I went straight down to the Burger King and I was crying and asking to see the CCTV so I could see what they looked like.

"I can’t stop thinking about what would have happened if my boys had gone with the couple. That keeps going round in my head. It is absolutely devestating to think about. It’s heartbreaking.

"I just want to warn other Sheffield parents about what there is out there. It’s sad that you can’t even go to Burger King without worrying about getting snatched.

"You have to have eyes everywhere. It has made me think twice about going out with my kids.”

The incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

As soon as her mum told her what had happened the mum says she went down to the Burger King and looked at the CCTV.

She said that the woman who spoke to her sons was wearing a pink coat with light brown hair to her shoulders with a fringe and the man was bald and was wearing a grey zip up jacket and trainers.