Call for Sheffield councillors to resign over high profile schemes including tree felling and container park

There’s “more concrete blocks and gates than Belfast in the troubles,” Star reader MJ Barrington has written in an open letter.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST

The reader, from Heeley Green, penned a letter pointing out how they have seen the city centre “go from a vibrant place to now as a mess”.

Their letter, pointing out some of their observations about the city centre and schemes, reads:

“Having moved from Bedworth near Coventry 20 years ago I have seen the city centre go from a vibrant place to now as a mess, what is the council thinking shutting down buses into the centre?

Fargate in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Dean Atkins)Fargate in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Dean Atkins)
“Bike lanes and bike parking is hardly used. More concrete blocks and gates than Belfast in the troubles, why? It was for covid, not now surely.

“Moving the outside market stalls on the Moor, why? Now only one still trading.

“Indoor market, more nail stores than real traders, many sites never filled, now more empty.

All that money spent on the containers, what a disaster. Diesel generator had to be used for months as no mains electricity available.

“Library falling down, Graves Park Cafe (the) same. Spend the money where it’s needed.

“Eight million from the Government …for roads. What are the council going to spend it on, more cycle lanes, more bus gates, more blocking off outlying streets with concrete blocks that residents don’t want and never consulted about? Pot holes first, surely?

“Think that’s enough for now apart from the tree enquiry. Any chance of those responsible resigning? Along with the container committee, I very much doubt it.”

