Butchers taken off sale in hope of breathing new life into Sheffield suburb

Chris Beech has run Beeches of Walkley, on South Road, for the last ten years and made the difficult decision to place the popular business on the market more than two years ago.

But, driven by a love for the area and a desire to reinvigorate its shopping offering, Chris and wife Donna have decided to reinvest in the store.

Butcher Chris Beech of Beeches of Walkey

Chris, aged 48, said: “I kept reviewing it while it was on the market and I thought we had really built the business up and I didn’t really want to give it up.

“We had a bit of interest but it was as though they were coming to have a look and then using our ideas themselves elsewhere.”

Chris, who grew up in Walkley, added a farm shop to the butchers when the neighbouring Costcutter store closed its doors when Asda opened further up South Road seven years ago.

He said he was now hoping to add a Post Office to the shop, with the nearest branch being in Crookes.

Mr Beech said: “Walkley is in my blood, being born, raised, working and living here means I will go above and beyond for the community.

“No-one has come forward to take the business on and take it to the next level so we have decided to give it a few more years and do it ourselves.”

The butcher said it was still a ‘struggle’ to compete with the supermarkets for business but he wanted to breathe new life into shopping locally in Walkley.

Mr Beech added: “I think all businesses are struggling at the minute. Businesses are coming along and trying but then going away so we need to get the High Street back thriving again.

“It’s a struggle with the bigger shops but then since Lidl and Aldi there’s that extra competition.”