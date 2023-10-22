If you're looking for a scare this Halloween you needn't look far, as one of the country's most 'haunted' streets is right on your doorstep.

Bunting Nook in Norton, Sheffield, is said to be one of the most haunted streets in the UK.

Adrian Finney moved to Sheffield eight years ago and during lockdown he became interested in Bunting Nook and the rumours that it could be haunted. He started reading books about it that dated back to the 1980s.

He now organises and leads ghost walks down the street for other people who share the same interest and want to witness something scary themselves.

Bunting Nook.

‘There is definitely a weird atmosphere’

Mr Finney said: “There is definitely a weird atmosphere. It’s naturally quiet and peaceful.

“I did a ghost walk two weeks ago on a Friday night and they had all of one end [of the street] dug up. 50 yards from the machinery you couldn’t hear a thing, but when we did the other bits of the walk a mile away you could hear the machinery.”

‘Demonic’ dog the size of a horse with ‘eyes of flame’

Bunting Nook is said to be one of the most haunted streets in the UK.

Mr Finney said: “There’s said to be a big, demonic dog up there which was seen centuries before it even had the name Bunting Nook. This dog is supposed to be the size of a horse, it’s got eyes of flame and it just terrifies the life out of anyone who sees it.”

“I know a lot of people who have claimed to see it, most recently was about four years ago. It jumped on their car bonnet, the car stalled, and it just faded into nothing. They said it was the most terrifying thing they’ve ever seen. They sounded very genuine.”

Mr Finney said there is also a headless horse and a couple called the ‘Broken Neck Lovers’ that could be seen on Bunting Nook with the Broken Neck Lovers appearing at dawn around the anniversary of their death.

Mr Finney will be leading a Darkest Night ghost tour, starting at Tudor Square, in Sheffield city centre, at 7pm on Sunday, October 29.