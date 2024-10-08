Whether you’re a believer or not, we put together this guide to the most haunted locations around Sheffield according to paranormal investigators, or ghost hunters, if you will.
Make sure to check out some of these locations this month if you’re brave enough!
Here’s a rundown of the 13 most haunted places in Sheffield – read on if you dare...
1. Sheffield's spooky places
With the spooky season now here, these are just some of Sheffield's 'haunted' places to visit in October... if you dare. | Mix
2. Hartshead Square
Campo Lane, in the city centre near the Cathedral, is the dividing line between ‘old Sheffield' and the newer half of the city. Right in the centre, the old area is known as Hartshead, and it's allegedly home to many ghosts thanks to being built on the site of an old well from Celtic and Roman times. | National World
3. Bunting Nook, Norton
Dark black fur, snarling fangs and eyes blacker than the dead of night, a dog apparently roams the streets around Bunting Nook, Norton, hunting for men to savage in the dark. The huge black dog appears in an instant in front of people's cars, and it targets men. But it is not the driver who is at risk. The dog makes the car stall, before preying on the passenger, according to legend. There are people who won't walk up Bunting Nook at night | Dean Atkins
4. Cavendish Court job centre
This building, on Meetinghouse Lane, is said to be home to a lady dressed in a beautiful purple dress, Victorian in style, who walks through the place to her death. She has been chased before and disappeared at the back of the building. There's also the little man in the brown suit who asks for a shop with certain windows and he's been seen in the job centre downstairs holding a half-pint of beer. When he's asked to remove it and himself, he just gets up and walks away into nothing, and he's been seen by clients as well. | Google