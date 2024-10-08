4 . Cavendish Court job centre

This building, on Meetinghouse Lane, is said to be home to a lady dressed in a beautiful purple dress, Victorian in style, who walks through the place to her death. She has been chased before and disappeared at the back of the building. There's also the little man in the brown suit who asks for a shop with certain windows and he's been seen in the job centre downstairs holding a half-pint of beer. When he's asked to remove it and himself, he just gets up and walks away into nothing, and he's been seen by clients as well. | Google