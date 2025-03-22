Bunting Nook: Paranormal investigator describes Sheffield spot as ‘one of the strangest’ he’s ever seen

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

A professional paranormal investigator who travels the country searching for the supernatural has described a Sheffield spot as ‘one of the strangest’ he’s ever seen.

Dean Buckley, of Buckley Paranormal Research, has been to some of Britain’s most haunted locations - and yet a recent visit to a famed hotbed of supernatural activity in Sheffield has stood out.

Paranormal investigator, Dean Buckley, has described a spot in Sheffield as one of the strangest he has experiencedParanormal investigator, Dean Buckley, has described a spot in Sheffield as one of the strangest he has experienced
Paranormal investigator, Dean Buckley, has described a spot in Sheffield as one of the strangest he has experienced | Submit

Bunting Nook, in Norton, is said to be one of the most haunted streets in the UK, and following a recommendation from a friend Dean couldn’t resist visiting.

Medium Veronica BuckleyMedium Veronica Buckley
Medium Veronica Buckley | Submit

He told The Star: “When I got there I had this eerie feeling that someone was watching us.

“As we walked up more we heard some rustling, like someone was walking around.

“Our medium, Veronica Buckley, was with us and said a woman was following us.

“She described a woman called Iris who was murdered in 1649 and reckons she was one of many murdered by a serial killer in the area.”

An image captured at Bunting NookAn image captured at Bunting Nook
An image captured at Bunting Nook | Submit

Previous sightings have described a demonic dog, said to be ‘the size of a horse’ with flaming eyes.

While Dean didn’t catch the notorious creature - only hearing a few howls - he said he did witness something else rather strange - a wandering civil war soldier.

“As we got further on we heard musket shots,” he added.

Paranormal investigators Scott Bailey and Summer Knight.Paranormal investigators Scott Bailey and Summer Knight.
Paranormal investigators Scott Bailey and Summer Knight. | Submit.

“We all looked at each other and then took a picture which showed what looked like a civil war soldier.

“It’s one of the strangest outside locations I’ve ever been to.”

