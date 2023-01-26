Fans of Sheffield’s iconic music venue The Leadmill can now keep a piece of the club in their homes forever.

The Steel City institute has launched a ‘Build You Own Leadmill’ cardboard 3D model, adorned with illustrated cameos of staff and regular customers, designed by the illustrator James Fisher.

Each set comes flat-packed and ready to be cut, folded and stuck together. The pack includes a link to a step-by-step guide on how to assemble your own slice of Sheffield’s music history, with the finished piece standing 25cm tall.

The 3D model is accompanied by a booklet with an overview of The Leadmill’s story since its launch in 1980 and reveals a wealth of stories and anecdotes from when they first opened their doors. Tales include a range of acts who have gone on to become global superstars, including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and even details ‘an infamous venue faux pas’ regarding Madonna.

With a build time of roughly one to two hours, the Build Your Own Leadmill cardboard 3D model is a fun and interactive way to learn about the history of the venue and the many memorable moments that have taken place over the years. Each pack also contains a hand-numbered authentication certificate, and pre-orders are now available for £20.

And, to celebrate the launch, The Leadmill is hiding one of its Gold Card – which entitles the holder to free entry to all of their events for a year – amongst one of the sets when they’re shipped out.

Ian Lawlor, general manager of The Leadmill, says: “I’m so proud to finally be able to share this with everyone, it’s a project that has been years in the making.

"I hope everyone has as much fun making them as it’s been for us creating them.”

The 3D model has been released on pre-order for £20, and one recipient will receive one of The Leadmill's gold cards.

Bethany Okogba, business development manager, said: “We’re excited to give our incredible customers an opportunity to build their very own Leadmill and explore our history in a new and exciting way.”

It comes as the venue’s management team is campaigning to ‘save The Leadmill’ as they are set to be evicted on March 25 by owners The Electric Group.