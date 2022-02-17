Ricky Hatton, a former world champion, will be appearing in Olive Grove Sports Club in the city in an event hosted by Sheffield Kings Boxing Club on May 13.

This is the gym's second fundraiser event featuring boxing icons. It hosted a similar fundraising event with heavyweight boxing hero Frank Bruno last December.

Chris Smedley, the owner of the Woodhouse gym, said the event, called 'An Evening with Ricky Hatton', will see him talk about his life in and out of his boxing career.

He said: “He will also be signing one glove for auction for the children's hospital and also we will be giving all raffle prize money to the hospital.”

He said the night will be full of entertainment with a live comedian and a surprise singer from Britain's Got Talent following a performance by Madness tribute brass band, Ska Britannia.

Tickets start at £65 per person and include a professional photograph and meet-and-greet. Additionally, there are £85 tickets available which include a professional photograph, meet and greet, and complimentary admission to a private Madness party.

Tickets for £130 include a professional photograph, meet and greet with Ricky, and free entrance to the private Madness party, as well as a 15-minute VIP session with Ricky and a drink.

The event will kick off at 5pm.