Caring Sunderland fans have responded to the generosity of Owls fans following the Bradley Lowery incident at Hillsborough with a loving gesture towards a Sheffield family.

Sheffield Wednesday fans launched a fundraiser which has raised over £18,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after Bradley's picture was used to taunt Sunderland fans in a gesture which has been condemned by football fans across the country. Dale Houghton, from Wickersley, Rotherham, admitted a public order offence in court yesterday.

Now, Sunderland fans, moved at the gesture of support from the Owls supporters, have launched an appeal to raise money in memory of the son of a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Jude Mellon-Jameson, whose family announced his death this weekend from the same neuroblastoma cancer which took the life of little Bradley, who was aged six when he died in 2017.

Sunderland fans have launched a fund to raise money in memory of Jude Mellon-Jameson. Picture: Lucy Mellon.

Organiser Stephen Langley said: "After all the negativity and shocking pictures that came out after Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, regards our beautiful Bradley, all Sheffield Wednesday fans have raised an amazing £10,000 up to now for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"Amongst all this, they've lost a young lad aged five from the same awful condition as Bradley. Let us as Sunderland ATC show cancer has no colours and return the favour and help raise some money for this lad's family who might put it to good use like a memorial garden etc. Football takes a back step and unites when needed. Let's do this SAFC."

Jude's family have responded to the gesture by requesting that the money that the Sunderland fans appeal raises is donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Jude had been fighting neuroblastoma since July 2021, and a campaign was run to raise money for him to have pioneering treatment in America. Parents Arron and Lucy announced his death in a moving post on their campaign website on Sunday.

They had previously told the public that he had begun to receive end of life care.