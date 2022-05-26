Milo Staniland is taking on a three-kilometre Chatsworth Walk for The Children’s Hospital Charity, to say thank you for his ongoing care.

From March 2015, when he was a few months old, Milo has been under the care of Sheffield Children’s. He’s been a regular visitor to the hospital, having had operations to remove his tonsils, widen his windpipe and feeding therapy too.

Since the age of three, the Sheffield youngster has also been under the care of the Ryegate Centre at Sheffield Children’s for Developmental Co-ordination Disorder (DCD), speech therapy and autistic traits.

Seven-year-old Milo Staniland, from Sheffield, is taking on the Chatsworth Walk in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

Milo said: “Speech therapy helps teach me how to speak and means my teachers can understand me. I get lessons which are more fun than school and I also play games and go on the trampoline with my physiotherapist, Tracy.

"This is much better than school, I have fun with Tracy and get Dr Who colouring pages too!”

To say thank you for his ongoing care, Milo – with lots of encouragement from his mum Louisa – has signed up for our Chatsworth Walk which takes place on Saturday, June 11.

Seven-year-old Milo Staniland, from Sheffield, with his mum Louisa Morgan. Milo is taking on the Chatsworth Walk in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

Starting at 10am, the walk will take participants past Chatsworth House, up Lodge Hill and through the medieval Stand Woods, past the Hunting Tower, the Swiss Lake and the aqueduct created as part of the beautification of Stand Woods.

There will also be activities on the day, including the ‘Find Theo’ orienteering challenge for £1 before you start on the event day. All participants will receive a fundraising pack and medal too.

Ramblers can choose between a 3km or 10km route on the day and Milo has opted for the first.

Milo added: “I’d like to say thank you to the staff for helping me be better. I’m doing the walk because my Mum signed me up but I don’t like walking. It will be a big challenge for me so hopefully I’ll get ice-cream at the end.”

He has already raised more than £200, which is double his initial target for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The money raised will help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including helping to pay for a new Helipad on the roof of the hospital.

With more than half the cost already raised, it is hoped that fundraising for the £6m project can be completed this year and construction can begin in 2023.

Currently, air ambulances land in Weston Park where critically patients are then transported across a busy road under a police escort before entering the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Rachael Thomas, events fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “Walking may not be Milo’s favourite thing, but it’s a lovely route and crossing the finish line knowing he’s helping other patients like him at Sheffield Children’s will be an amazing feeling. There’s still time to sign up and join Milo in making a difference for our hospital too, just visit our Charity website to secure your place!”