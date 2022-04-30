Suspected drink driver 'impales car on fence' after police chase in Rotherham

The incident happened earlier today when South Yorkshire Police’s off road team began following the vehicle through Thurcroft after they became concerned about the manner of driving.
Officers gave details about the incident on their Facebook page where they said they ‘chased this car around’ before the ‘chap decided he could outrun us’ but ‘his driving was so impaired he impaled his car on this fence, he tried to leg it, but was quickly detained.’
The team added he was drink driving and said he ‘will be spending a few hours’ in the Shepcote Lane custody suite.
The post said the nice weather is not an excuse for drink driving, adding: "It doesn’t mean you can open a few tinnys and then get behind the wheel and drive. This journey could have ended very badly.”