Suspected drink driver 'impales car on fence' after police chase in Rotherham

The incident happened earlier today when South Yorkshire Police’s off road team began following the vehicle through Thurcroft after they became concerned about the manner of driving.

Officers gave details about the incident on their Facebook page where they said they ‘chased this car around’ before the ‘chap decided he could outrun us’ but ‘his driving was so impaired he impaled his car on this fence, he tried to leg it, but was quickly detained.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle after the pursuit.

The team added he was drink driving and said he ‘will be spending a few hours’ in the Shepcote Lane custody suite.