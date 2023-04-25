News you can trust since 1887
Botanical Gardens: Hollywood superstars Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet rumoured to be filming in Sheffield this week

An upcoming political drama starring Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet is rumoured to be the reason why Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens are to be closed for part of this week.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 07:32 BST

The new drama, produced by HBO, is set to be called ‘The Regime’ and will depict a year within the palace of a crumbling Middle European authoritarian regime.

Following the revelation the cast were on set at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham recently, rumours that the production is moving to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens have gone into overdrive after the council announced the area would be closed to the public this week.

A public notice from Sheffield City Council’s ‘Major Events Team’ reads: “Sheffield Botanical Gardens will be closed to the public on: Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 April 2023, for the set up and staging of a filming event.”

Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet are due to be filming in the Botanical Gardens, off Ecclesall Road (Getty Images)Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet are due to be filming in the Botanical Gardens, off Ecclesall Road (Getty Images)
HBO has said The Regime is based on the story of Romania's former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and modern day Russia and its imprisoned opposition politicians.

Hugh Grant is reported to play the liberal leader of Winslet’s political opposition, who has recently been imprisoned, prompting “large-scale” public protests.

Before arriving in Rotherham, the series had started filming in Austria. The director, Stephen Frears, confirmed he would be filming in Rotherham during an interview about the series with the BBC.

Wentworth Woodhouse is closed until April 29, with bosses only willing to say it was for “an exciting project”. However, numerous production lorries and motorhomes gave the game away.

Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant are among the cast of HBO Title ‘The Regime’ being filmed at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse. Pic HBOHollywood stars Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant are among the cast of HBO Title ‘The Regime’ being filmed at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse. Pic HBO
The Grade I listed house is a popular film location and has hosted Oscar winning film Darkest Hour starring Gary Oldman, Downton Abbey, ITV’s Victoria, BBC’s Gentleman Jack, and Netflix’s The Crown.

A public notice from Sheffield City Council's Major Events Team has revealed the Botanical Gardens will be closing this week.A public notice from Sheffield City Council's Major Events Team has revealed the Botanical Gardens will be closing this week.
