Tributes continue to pour in nationwide and internationally following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8).

The public is marking her passing in many corners of the Steel City, including a flower laying area in the Peace Garden and several books of condolence for the public to sign.

A photograph of Queen Elizabeth II lies among the flowers at a memorial site in Green Park near Buckingham Palace following the death of the queen on September 8. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, writing in the book of condolence in the Town Hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The Royal Family said in a statement she passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, aged 96.

As a result, the nation is now in a formal period of mourning, and her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

It will be the first state funeral since that of Winston Churchill in 1965.

The Queen’s coffin will be borne to Westminster Hall, where the public will reportedly have 24 hour access to pay their respects.

King Charles III, who was formally proclaimed the new monarch on Saturday, has approved a bank holiday on that Monday – however, official guidance is that it will be up to individual employers whether they mark the occasion.

Schools are expected to close, but some schools mark opt to open to accommodate children whose parents have to work.