Host Jonny Bongo said: “It’s fantastic to be getting our April Sheffield dates on sale. I love April as spring has truly sprung and everyone’s basically gearing up for the summer. Tickets are flying out for our events which is amazing and we’re incredibly grateful for all of the support from our customers across the UK and beyond. We’re very excited for 2023 – there are lots more dates to come, some very exciting plans to be revealed and of course we’re working on our USA launch this year which will be insane.”