Bongo's Bingo returning to Sheffield's 02 Academy tonight as organisers promise 'magic and mayhem'

The popular Bongo's Bingo is returning to Sheffield's 02 Academy and the organisers are promising two nights of 'magic and mayhem'.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The ‘bingo rave phenomenon’ mixes evenings of traditional bingo augmented with all kinds of contemporary chaos from start to finish that challenges players to join in an ‘extravaganza of competitive socialising’.

Those attending can expect a mixture of ‘nostalgia-soaked revelry, rave rounds, dance-offs, audience participation, en masse karaoke and crazy prizes’. The event will be returning to the Steel city venue on Friday, April 21, and Friday, April 28.

Host Jonny Bongo said: “It’s fantastic to be getting our April Sheffield dates on sale. I love April as spring has truly sprung and everyone’s basically gearing up for the summer. Tickets are flying out for our events which is amazing and we’re incredibly grateful for all of the support from our customers across the UK and beyond. We’re very excited for 2023 – there are lots more dates to come, some very exciting plans to be revealed and of course we’re working on our USA launch this year which will be insane.”

Bongo's Bingo is coming back to Sheffield.Bongo's Bingo is coming back to Sheffield.
Doors open at 6pm and last entry is 7:30pm. The first game of bingo is at 8pm. For tickets and more information visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk

