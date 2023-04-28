News you can trust since 1887
Bongo's Bingo at Sheffield's 02 Academy sells out as organisers promise 'magic and mayhem'

The popular Bongo's Bingo is returning to Sheffield's 02 Academy tonight and the organisers are promising a night of 'magic and mayhem'.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 06:43 BST

The ‘bingo rave phenomenon’ mixes evenings of traditional bingo augmented with all kinds of contemporary chaos from start to finish that challenges players to join in an ‘extravaganza of competitive socialising’.

Those attending can expect a mixture of ‘nostalgia-soaked revelry, rave rounds, dance-offs, audience participation, en masse karaoke and crazy prizes’. The event is a sell-out but there are more planned throughout the year.

Host Jonny Bongo said: “I love April as spring has truly sprung and everyone’s basically gearing up for the summer. Tickets are flying out for our events which is amazing and we’re incredibly grateful for all of the support from our customers across the UK and beyond.

Bongo's Bingo is coming back to Sheffield.Bongo's Bingo is coming back to Sheffield.
“We’re very excited for 2023 – there are lots more dates to come, some very exciting plans to be revealed and of course we’re working on our USA launch this year which will be insane.”

Doors open at 6pm and last entry is 7.30pm. The first game of bingo is at 8pm. To find out more about what to expect visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk

