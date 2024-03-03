Tragedy as body found in search for missing Sheffield man John, last seen in Shiregreen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police searching for a man reported missing in Sheffield on Friday night say the have found a body.
South Yorkshire Police officers launched a search for the 83-year-old, named only as John, after he was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
However, officers have this afternoon announced that, sadly, they believe they have found his body.
They said in a statement: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Sheffield man John.
"Sadly, officers have found a body and although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe it to be John. His family has been informed."
John had last been seen in Shiregreen, Sheffield, at 9pm on Friday night, and police put out an appeal for help finding him on Saturday, saying they were increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Police later said they thought they had a further sighting of him later in the evening.