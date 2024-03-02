Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried police have launched a search, after a man aged 83 went missing last night.

John, age 83, was last seen yesterday (Friday March 1) around 9pm, in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield.

He is described as a white man, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a beige Gillet and black glasses.

John, 83, has been missing since Friday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police have today issued a statement.

They said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.