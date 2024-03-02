News you can trust since 1887
Missing John Shiregreen: Worried police launch search as man, 83, goes missing in Sheffield

Worried police have launched a search for a Sheffield man, aged 83, missing since Friday
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Worried police have launched a search, after a man aged 83 went missing last night.

John, age 83, was last seen yesterday (Friday March 1) around 9pm, in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield.

He is described as a white man, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a beige Gillet and black glasses.

John, 83, has been missing since Friday. Picture: South Yorkshire PoliceJohn, 83, has been missing since Friday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
John, 83, has been missing since Friday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police have today issued a statement.

They said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident number 172 of March 2, 2024, when you get in touch."

