Body found 'believed to be that of missing Sheffield man James Setterington'

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire force said this morning that it is believed to be that of James Setterington, aged 20, who went missing several days ago.

Police tweeted: “Officers searching for missing James from Sheffield have sadly found the body of a man.

“Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be James.

"James’ family has been notified.”

Police have not released details about the location of the find or the circumstances.

However, they did confirm that police activity around the Norton Roundabout on Bochum Parkway was related to the discovery of the body.

He had last been seen at his home in the Manor and Arbourthorne area on Sunday, September 4.

His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration LC59 NYT - had also gone.