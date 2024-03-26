'Blitz kids' project to remember last generation who saw 1940s air raids gets £91,280 National Lottery support
A £91,280 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will ensure the memories of the last generation to remember the Sheffield Blitz will not be forgotten.
Key parts of the Sheffield Blitz 85th project will be the expansion of the exhibition at the National Emergency Services Museum, the production of a new book telling stories of the 'blitz kids', and a series of educational and community engagement activities.
The last survivors of the air raids of December 1940, who are now in their late 80s and 90s, will be recording their stories of the bombings which killed and wounded over 2,000 people and left 10 per cent of Sheffield homeless.
The two year project by the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust will also extend beyond the city’s boundaries to record the memories of people from surrounding areas.
People will be able to get involved through volunteer roles after receiving training in recording interviews, web design skills and research skills.
Neil Anderson of the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust said: "This project is incredibly important as it’s an opportunity to record the stories of people that were kids at the time of the blitz – the last generation that are still living.
"We're excited to bring the community together to commemorate this pivotal moment in our city's history."
