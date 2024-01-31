News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 25 nostalgic photos of life on the home front in Sheffield during the Second World War

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

These evocative photos capture life on the home front in Sheffield during and just after the Second World War.

From the destruction caused by the Sheffield Blitz to a soldier embracing his child and members of the Home Guard marching through the city, they show how life continued as the war raged between 1939 and 1945.

Steelworkers are pictured playing their crucial role in the war effort, families are seen clearing out homes left ravaged by the German bombs, and a Nazi Messerschmitt plane is pictured going on show in Barker's Pool.

The indomitable Sheffield spirit is on display, from the humorous poster attached to a bombed-out building to the huge crowds which gathered in Millhouses Park for a cricket match held to raise money for the war fund.

Our retro photo gallery includes images taken across Sheffield, including Firth Park, Parson Cross, Ecclesall Road and Meersbrook.

The moving pictures range from the grief of workers mourning the loss of a colleague in the war to the jubilation of youngsters preparing a bonfire for the VE Day celebrations.

A police box at Firth Park Roundabout, Firth Park, Sheffield, in 1940

1. Firth Park

A police box at Firth Park Roundabout, Firth Park, Sheffield, in 1940 Photo: Other

Montague Burton tailors, High Street, Sheffield, taken prior to the Sheffield Blitz in 1940

2. High Street

Montague Burton tailors, High Street, Sheffield, taken prior to the Sheffield Blitz in 1940 Photo: Sheffield City Council

Protection for the workers in this Sheffield steelworks in 1940

3. Steelworks

Protection for the workers in this Sheffield steelworks in 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Blitz clear-up on Scott Road and Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield, in December 1940

4. Clear-up

Sheffield Blitz clear-up on Scott Road and Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield, in December 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

