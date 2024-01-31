These evocative photos capture life on the home front in Sheffield during and just after the Second World War.

From the destruction caused by the Sheffield Blitz to a soldier embracing his child and members of the Home Guard marching through the city, they show how life continued as the war raged between 1939 and 1945.

Steelworkers are pictured playing their crucial role in the war effort, families are seen clearing out homes left ravaged by the German bombs, and a Nazi Messerschmitt plane is pictured going on show in Barker's Pool.

The indomitable Sheffield spirit is on display, from the humorous poster attached to a bombed-out building to the huge crowds which gathered in Millhouses Park for a cricket match held to raise money for the war fund.

Our retro photo gallery includes images taken across Sheffield, including Firth Park, Parson Cross, Ecclesall Road and Meersbrook.

The moving pictures range from the grief of workers mourning the loss of a colleague in the war to the jubilation of youngsters preparing a bonfire for the VE Day celebrations.

1 . Firth Park A police box at Firth Park Roundabout, Firth Park, Sheffield, in 1940

2 . High Street Montague Burton tailors, High Street, Sheffield, taken prior to the Sheffield Blitz in 1940

3 . Steelworks Protection for the workers in this Sheffield steelworks in 1940