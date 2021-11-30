The company said it was unable to complete all scheduled bin collections in the city on Monday, November 29, and asked residents to leave their bins out until they have been emptied, where it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to monitor the condition of the roads and footpaths, and once safe to do so, we will look to empty all remaining bins as soon as possible,” it added.

Veolia has issued advice to householders in Sheffield after bin collections were disrupted due to snow and ice

People whose bins are due to be collected today – Tuesday, November 30 – were advised to put them out for collection before 7am as usual.

“We plan to empty bins as usual. However, depending on the conditions, we may not be able to complete all scheduled collections,” it said.

All five Household Waste Recycling Centres remain open as usual.