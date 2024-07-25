Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former journalist on The Star who went on become the voice of rugby league has died after a battle with cancer.

Bill Arthur, who has been the Sky Sports Rugby League commentator since the early 90s, started his media career with the Star, at the time based on York Street. He worked on both the Sheffield and the Barnsley editions of the paper.

He went on to work in radio, then breakfast television, and moved into commentating.

He died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, aged 68.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Arthur has died aged 68. Photo: PA | PA

A statement on Sky Sports’ website said: “Bill died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family. [He] inspired many with his courageous battle against the disease which he was diagnosed with in 2011. Bill was a much-loved and respected member of the Sky Sports family who will be missed terribly by his friends and colleagues.”

Former Leeds Rhinos player Barrie McDermott, who is now a pundit for the channel, recalled: “When I first started the journey with Sky Sports rugby league, Bill was the trusted pitchside reporter. Each week he found a smile and a laugh while wet and cold, but never miserable. Everybody knew him, everybody trusted him and with passion and enthusiasm he seemed to always ask the right questions at the right time.

“You won't hear anybody have a bad word for Bill because he was loved and respected in equal measure. He was always there to help others and had a soft spot for the far reaches of our game. I count myself very fortunate to be one of those people who listened and learned from him. I'll always be grateful for his guidance, support and his friendship over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos, who play Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras, hailed Arthur as “a legend of the game” in a post on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford wrote: “Terribly sad news. Great man. RIP Bill.”

On Sky’s website, Eddie Hemmings, who Arthur succeeded as the broadcaster’s main rugby league commentator and was also diagnosed with prostate cancer, paid tribute to his bravery. He said: “His courage in taking on the disease head on was an inspiration to men like me, who followed him every step of the way. He helped me fight the disease, which has now cruelly taken him from us and I will never forget his support and the sound advice he gave me. Such a brave guy.”

Former Sky Sports summariser Mike Stephenson described Arthur’s commentaries as “a delight to the ear”. He said: “To say he loved rugby league was an understatement. His ability to bring out the best when interviewing players, coaches and even loyal fans was a pleasure to behold."