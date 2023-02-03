A Sheffield mum who lost her toddler son to sepsis is walking to raise awareness of the killer condition.

Emma Chadburn’s 18-month-old son Ezra died in December 2019 following a very quick illness.

She said: “We are very excited to take part in the UK Sepsis Trust walk as we feel it is a great way of getting the message across to a wider community. It gives people the feeling of doing something – everybody can offer time and steps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Sepsis Trust has organised a Sepsis Savvy Walk of 7.5m at Damflask Reservoir on Sunday March 26. It is one of seven around the country that weekend aiming to support people affected by the condition, raise awareness and raise funds.

Ezra Goodjohn with mum Emma Chadburn.

Sepsis – also known as blood poisoning – is the immune system’s overreaction to an infection or injury. If not treated immediately, it can result in organ failure and death. Yet with early diagnosis, it can be treated with antibiotics. Each year in the UK, 245,000 people are affected, with at least 48,000 losing their lives in sepsis-related illnesses.

UK Sepsis Trust CEO, Dr Ron Daniels, said: “We are delighted to be launching this national Sepsis Savvy walk, as part of efforts to raise vital awareness about this killer condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sepsis does not discriminate and nor do we – so no matter whether you have had sepsis yourself, had a loved one who has had sepsis, or would just like to learn more about this potentially fatal condition, please join us on one of the walks and help us get more people asking, ‘Could it be sepsis?’”