‘Bears of Sheffield’ auction hopes to raise needed funds for new cancer ward

The trail concluded on Monday night (October 18) at The Crucible with the auction of the vibrantly decorated 61 two-metre sculptures that have lighted up the city this summer, with the proceeds benefiting a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The Children's Hospital Charity, which is spearheading the project, has raised more than £2 million of the project's £2.75 million cost, and construction work already began in May.

If the Bears of Sheffield raise the required final amount, the new unit will open to patients and families later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bears of Sheffield prepare to be auctioned off at The Crucible in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

Cheryl Davidson, Project Manager for the Bears of Sheffield said although the city looked 'a bit bare' without the trail now, it was 'bittersweet' to know that they would soon find their forever homes.

She said: "They have become part of the family, it doesn't seem like 12 weeks ago we started the trail, it seems a lot longer.

"We have raised lots of money towards the ward, currently we have raised £2 million and hopefully tonight we will able to see the end goal."

The Bears of Sheffield prepare to be auctioned off at The Crucible in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

Chief Executive Officer at The Children's Hospital, John Armstrong said he we was hopeful to raise the amount needed so the ward could start operating sooner than expected.

He said: "We have received support all around the city, from families, communities, donors, corporate and hopefully we get over the line to get that £2.7 million in total."

The four-hour auction also saw the attendance and a keynote speech from former ward patient Andrew Davies, who received life-saving care at the Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Andrew, who turned 23 on Monday, had himself raised over £164,000 for the hospital charity over more than six years as he dedicated himself to repaying the cost of his bone marrow transplant to the NHS.

The Bears of Sheffield prepare to be auctioned off at The Crucible in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

He said: "I spent a lot of my time being treated at the ward so this place is very close to my heart. The doctors and the nurses at the ward were absolutely fantastic and it's only fair that the standard of the ward and the facilities reflect that.

"It's nice to see the wards getting fresh new makeover and to be able to have that extra space for parents to spend the night with the children. It's important to have the experience of emotional support to have parents to be by your side."

Carol Gollic, a bidder who had her eye on the 'Sun Bear' - designed by artist George Greaves and sponsored by Tesco - hoped to get the bear to return to where it belonged, which was the supermarket itself.

"We are bidding on Sun Bear, which was sponsored by Tesco. We are hoping to keep it within our store at the Infirmary Road as a reminder of what the important things the Children's Hospital for Sheffield.