The volunteers collectively spent over 70 hours tidying the route in Derbyshire from 10am to 4pm when the road was closed for winter maintenance earlier this month.

One of Sheffield Litter Pickers’ longest serving members, Julie Gay, 60, of Totley, noted on the wide variety of items found on the side of the road.

“We picked up over 100 bags of rubbish which included gin and wine bottles, nitrous-oxide capsules and car parts,” she said. “You name it – we picked it up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Litter Pickers collected bags of rubbish from the Snake Pass between Ladybower and Glossop

“There were tonnes of fast-food packages by the road, such as KFC and McDonald’s bags and boxes.”

The group’s efforts weren’t just limited the roadside, as the environmental heroes started at the Pennine Way and worked their way down to the Ladybower reservoir.

“We also spent some time in an area of woodlands called Birchin Clough where people have been camping with barbecues and fires,” Julie added. “The Forestry Commission filled three skips with tenting equipment left behind.

Sheffield Litter Pickers collected rubbish including car parts and the remains of barbecues from the Snake Pass and Ladybower areas of Derbyshire

“We do it because we love the Peak District and think it’s worth looking after. We’re all mad about saving the environment.”

Sheffield Litter Pickers are always looking for more volunteers to join their ever-growing team as concerns about climate change and global warming escalate.

“A new member to the Sheffield Litter Pickers group had never been to Snake Pass before, and thought the scenery was beautiful but the amount of rubbish was shocking.

Sheffield Litter Pickers used the period while the A57 Snake Pass was closed for roadworks

“We all have such a laugh, because we would cry if we didn’t, it’s that bad. We have a good giggle because that’s all you can do.

“I highlighted our work on the Let’s Go Peak District page and got 800 likes as well as so many supportive comments - that was fantastic.”

The group centres its work on Facebook to more than 3,700 followers, and can be found on https://www.facebook.com/groups/SheffieldLitterPickers.