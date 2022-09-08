BBC One: BBC suspends regular programming amid concerns over the Queen's health
BBC One has suspended all regular programming until 6.00pm as the Royal Family rush to be at Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth.
The BBC has announced it has suspended all regular programming on BBC One, following the news surrounding the Queen’s health.
Many members of the Royal Family are heading up to Balmoral Castle to be by her side, including Prince William, Harry, Meghan and all of Her Majesty’s children.
Kensington Palace released a statement earlier today saying doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
The statement also said: “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
It comes after a break in tradition on Tuesday, when Boris Johnson and Liz Truss travelled to Balmoral to finalise Mrs Truss becoming the new Prime Minister, a procedure typically done in Buckingham Palace.
The Queen also pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.