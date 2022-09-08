Doctors are 'concerned' for The Queen's health and recommend she remain under medical supervision, Palace confirms
Kensington Palace has confirmed this afternoon that The Queen’s doctors are ‘concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision’.
The statement was released just a few moments ago, and also states that ‘The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral’.
The Queen's immediate family members have been informed, and The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral.
The Duke of Cambridge is also travelling to Balmoral, Kensington Palace said.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime" adding "my thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen's recovery.