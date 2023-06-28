Dozens of Sheffield icons stepped up today to make sure “the UK's biggest ever suicide awareness and prevention initiative” made its mark on the city.

The Baton of Hope is a nationwide tour that has set out to bring a unified message that things do get better for thousands of people across the country living with mental health struggles – and today, it arrived in Sheffield.

It saw the baton – a unique, physical symbol of hope for those affected by suicide – relayed for 13 stops across the Steel City with the support of some of Sheffield’s finest. The sweeping trip took in everything from Sheffield Wednesday FC to Kelham Island to Bramall Lane, before ending on Tudor Square, where local band Matilda Shakes and special guest Ed Cousens from Reverend and the Makers came together to share hope through live music and song.

Baton of Hope co-founder Steve Phillip.

Wednesdays player and ambassador for the charity Will Vaulks – who lost both of his grandfathers to suicide – carried the baton for the first leg of the journey to Hillsborough Park, where a ‘village’ made up of 30 charities welcomed him in.

Will said: “This is a cause close to my heart. The point of it is that it’s being carried across the country and to cities to spread the message that suicide is not the choice to take. The support is there. It’s basically to spread awareness around and not make it such a taboo subject like it has been in the past."

Other stop-offs for the Baton included Sheffield College, South Yorkshire Police headquarters, the Leadmill and the Olympic Legacy Park.

At Bramall Lane, Tony Currie, legendary 1960-70s Sheffield United F.C. and England midfielder, who is passionate about mental health awareness in sport.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Colin Ross, Baton of Hope support Jocie Tomman and Sheffield Wednesdays player and charity ambassador Will Vaulks.

And, outside Town Hall, the Baton paused to welcome the ‘Speak Their Name’ quilt in the Winter Garden. This giant memorial has been lovingly stitched with 192 squares, each dedicated to someone much missed and lost to suicide.

The Baton’s tour of 12 UK cities started in Glasgow and will culminate at Downing Street on July 6.

In less than a year since the Baton of Hope’s inception, it has achieved staggering traction. Over 120 MPs have already pledged to support the charity in its vision of a zero suicide society, such as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who recently commended the charity’s work during Prime Minister’s Questions.

MP for Sheffield Heeley Louise HAigh holds the baton in front of the 'Speak Their Name' quilt, a hand-stitched tribute by loved ones to 192 people who have taken their lives.

The Sheffield leg was organized and led by sisters Claire Robertson and Sara Downs. Claire said: “The Baton of Hope is allowing us to highlight the importance of mental health issues, and raise awareness of the lack of support for those that are struggling in Sheffield. On average, one person per week dies by suicide in Sheffield and that’s one person too many. By allowing the people of the city to pass the Baton and by building a diverse itinerary of events that encompasses all walks of life, we can bring a message of hope that those suffering are not alone and save lives.”

Baton of Hope co-founders Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip thank the crowd on Tudor Square who came out to support the initiative.

The crowd of supporters for the Baton of Hope on Tudor Square.

Louise Haigh carries the Baton of Hope for the final leg of its Sheffield journey from the Winter Garden to Tudor Square.