Celebrities will carry a Baton of Hope at a major suicide prevention event in Sheffield tomorrow.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, boxing champ Johnny Nelson and Blades legend Tony Currie have joined the initiative, which will tour the city on Wednesday, June 28.

A baton has been chosen as a physical symbol of hope for those affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. It will be carried to 13 venues in Sheffield including Hillsborough Stadium, Hillsborough College, Kelham Island, The Leadmill and Bramall Lane, culminating in an event at Tudor Square.

Some 17 people take their own lives every day, according to the Baton of Hope charity which was co-founded by Mike McCarthy. His son Ross battled depression for a decade before taking his own life in 2021.

The Baton of Hope is coming to Sheffield

Mike said: “I am deeply moved and humbled to see truly inspirational people from across the country carry this baton as a symbol of compassion, hope and responsibility.”

Some 120 MPs have already pledged to support the charity in its vision for a ‘zero suicide society’ including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he added.

The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - Sheffield route

8.05am – 08:30am - Start Hillsborough Stadium

Former Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's famous Wincobank gym, was the WBO Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2006 and he remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion and defended his title against 13 different opponents. Nelson, now aged 56, also held the British Cruiserweight title twice between 1989 and 1997 and the European Cruiserweight title twice between 1990 and 1998. The popular Sheffield sportsman is a boxing analyst for Sky Sports.

8.45am – 09.10am - Hillsborough Park

9.30am – 9.55am - The Sheffield College Hillsborough Campus

10.45am - 11.10am - Kelham Island

11.30am – 11.55am - Police Headquarters

Tony Currie at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

12.25pm – 12.50pm - Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

1.45pm – 2.10pm - Sheffield Flourish

2.30pm – 2.40pm - The Leadmill

3pm – 3.25pm - Bramall Lane

Owls player Will Vaulks with the Play off Final trophy. Pic Steve Ellis

4.25pm – 4.50pm - Weston Park

5.15pm – 5.40pm - Sheffield Town Hall