News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Baton of Hope: Will Vaulks, Johnny Nelson and Tony Currie join suicide prevention event in Sheffield

Celebrities will carry a Baton of Hope at a major suicide prevention event in Sheffield tomorrow.
By David Walsh
Published 27th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, boxing champ Johnny Nelson and Blades legend Tony Currie have joined the initiative, which will tour the city on Wednesday, June 28.

A baton has been chosen as a physical symbol of hope for those affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. It will be carried to 13 venues in Sheffield including Hillsborough Stadium, Hillsborough College, Kelham Island, The Leadmill and Bramall Lane, culminating in an event at Tudor Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some 17 people take their own lives every day, according to the Baton of Hope charity which was co-founded by Mike McCarthy. His son Ross battled depression for a decade before taking his own life in 2021.

Most Popular
The Baton of Hope is coming to SheffieldThe Baton of Hope is coming to Sheffield
The Baton of Hope is coming to Sheffield

Mike said: “I am deeply moved and humbled to see truly inspirational people from across the country carry this baton as a symbol of compassion, hope and responsibility.”

Some 120 MPs have already pledged to support the charity in its vision for a ‘zero suicide society’ including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he added.

The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - Sheffield route

8.05am – 08:30am - Start Hillsborough Stadium

Former Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's famous Wincobank gym, was the WBO Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2006 and he remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion and defended his title against 13 different opponents. Nelson, now aged 56, also held the British Cruiserweight title twice between 1989 and 1997 and the European Cruiserweight title twice between 1990 and 1998. The popular Sheffield sportsman is a boxing analyst for Sky Sports.Former Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's famous Wincobank gym, was the WBO Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2006 and he remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion and defended his title against 13 different opponents. Nelson, now aged 56, also held the British Cruiserweight title twice between 1989 and 1997 and the European Cruiserweight title twice between 1990 and 1998. The popular Sheffield sportsman is a boxing analyst for Sky Sports.
Former Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's famous Wincobank gym, was the WBO Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2006 and he remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion and defended his title against 13 different opponents. Nelson, now aged 56, also held the British Cruiserweight title twice between 1989 and 1997 and the European Cruiserweight title twice between 1990 and 1998. The popular Sheffield sportsman is a boxing analyst for Sky Sports.

8.45am – 09.10am - Hillsborough Park

9.30am – 9.55am - The Sheffield College Hillsborough Campus

10.45am - 11.10am - Kelham Island

11.30am – 11.55am - Police Headquarters

Tony Currie at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/SportimageTony Currie at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Tony Currie at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

12.25pm – 12.50pm - Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

1.45pm – 2.10pm - Sheffield Flourish

2.30pm – 2.40pm - The Leadmill

3pm – 3.25pm - Bramall Lane

Owls player Will Vaulks with the Play off Final trophy. Pic Steve EllisOwls player Will Vaulks with the Play off Final trophy. Pic Steve Ellis
Owls player Will Vaulks with the Play off Final trophy. Pic Steve Ellis

4.25pm – 4.50pm - Weston Park

5.15pm – 5.40pm - Sheffield Town Hall

6pm – 7pm Finish - Tudor Square