Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, boxing champ Johnny Nelson and Blades legend Tony Currie have joined the initiative, which will tour the city on Wednesday, June 28.
A baton has been chosen as a physical symbol of hope for those affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. It will be carried to 13 venues in Sheffield including Hillsborough Stadium, Hillsborough College, Kelham Island, The Leadmill and Bramall Lane, culminating in an event at Tudor Square.
Some 17 people take their own lives every day, according to the Baton of Hope charity which was co-founded by Mike McCarthy. His son Ross battled depression for a decade before taking his own life in 2021.
Mike said: “I am deeply moved and humbled to see truly inspirational people from across the country carry this baton as a symbol of compassion, hope and responsibility.”
Some 120 MPs have already pledged to support the charity in its vision for a ‘zero suicide society’ including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he added.
The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - Sheffield route
8.05am – 08:30am - Start Hillsborough Stadium
8.45am – 09.10am - Hillsborough Park
9.30am – 9.55am - The Sheffield College Hillsborough Campus
10.45am - 11.10am - Kelham Island
11.30am – 11.55am - Police Headquarters
12.25pm – 12.50pm - Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park
1.45pm – 2.10pm - Sheffield Flourish
2.30pm – 2.40pm - The Leadmill
3pm – 3.25pm - Bramall Lane
4.25pm – 4.50pm - Weston Park
5.15pm – 5.40pm - Sheffield Town Hall
6pm – 7pm Finish - Tudor Square