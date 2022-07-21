The club music festival held at Don Valley Bowl last weekend (July 16 and 17) ended in tragedy after a partygoer from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, fell ill at the event and subsequently died.

A 23-year-old woman from Ipswich was also left in a serious but stable condition, requiring hospital treatment.

Image from Facebook. Max Shaw, 20, from Holmfirth, died after taking ill during Bassfest in Sheffield.

Two others who fell ill at the festival were also admitted to hospital, leading to South Yorkshire Police to issue a drugs warning.

The young man who died has been named locally as Max Shaw, as tributes pour in online.

His friend Louis Carmody posted: “Can’t even believe what is happening right now, tell your mates you love them because you never know when it might be too late. Words can’t describe how hard this is going to be without you bro. Love you forever.”

Another person wrote: “This beautiful boy had the whole world in front of him. He was a funny, clever, polite, loving boy who smashed it at any sport he put his mind too, he made everybody smile and wouldn't hurt a fly.”

Keiran Johnson said: "”We’re all doing this for Max now couldn’t imagine how emotional all your friends and family will be feeling but RIP my brother. Keep partying up there I will forever do you proud.”

Cobi Cartwright wrote: “Love you bro rest easy will never forget you.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the young man was among four festival-goers who sought medical attention after presenting with symptoms ‘consistent with having taken drugs’.

An investigation is underway.

Bassfest organisers said: “We at Bassfest are devastated to learn of the passing of a young man who attended last weekend.

“We want to send all our love and thoughts to his family and friends.

“Bassfest is a special community full of love and togetherness, and now we have lost one of our own it is heartbreaking.