Kasper took up racing in 2002, after watching Formula 1 on television and having his first race at his local go-karting track.

The 16-year-old currently trains at Teamsport Karting, where he is finishing first in most of his practice sessions. His focus this year is to improve on his previous placing of 7th in the British Go-Karting championship and to start his journey in Formula 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Service student Kasper Dziobiak is gearing up to achieve his dreams of competing at the highest level in racing after securing sponsorship from Barnsley College.

He secured sponsorship from Barnsley College to help fund aspects of his competition such as equipment, training and travel.

As well as working hard on his studies, Kasper has given up many of his weekends to hone his driving skills on the track to prepare for competitions.

Kasper said: “My main goal for racing is to have a career in Formula 1. The hardest part of racing is the cost, I was close to quitting however my favourite driver is Lewis Hamilton, and he always says ‘never give up’ so I did not.

“I feel very honoured to be sponsored by Barnsley College and fly the flag. Barnsley College will always be in my heart as the first sponsor in my career.”

Barnsley College Sports Academy offers fantastic facilities and a team of expert and specialist coaches supporting talented sports performers in any discipline. Academies include Football, Golf, Rugby, Netball, Basketball, Esports, Cricket, Refereeing and an Individual Athlete Academy.