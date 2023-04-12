News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley: American TV Star has historic family roots in South Yorkshire pit village, research shows

A Detroit-born TV superstar has been found to have strong South Yorkshire roots after research revealed he descended from a family based near Barnsley.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST

78-year-old Tom Selleck graced television screens during the 1980s as Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV in the popular Magnum PI show. Now, the Michigan-born actor has been revealed to descend from South Yorkshire, with historic family roots in Worsbrough, near Barnsley.

Caroline Coffey, 55, was reportedly shocked to find Mr Selleck on a branch of her family tree, as she researched her family history. She told The Sun: “Tom’s great-great-grandfather Robert ­Jagger was born in Yorkshire in 1856 and one of his sons, Thomas, emigrated to America.”

Caroline revealed Robert Jagger was her own great-grandfather and her gran “was a Jagger”. The Barnsley Chronicle reports suspicions of Mr Selleck’s links to the area have since been proved thanks to local research, who have stated Thomas Jagger had moved to Pennsylvania in 1881.

BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 8: Actor Tom Selleck attends the premiere of the TNT television movie "Monte Walsh" on January 8, 2003 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 8: Actor Tom Selleck attends the premiere of the TNT television movie "Monte Walsh" on January 8, 2003 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 8: Actor Tom Selleck attends the premiere of the TNT television movie "Monte Walsh" on January 8, 2003 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
