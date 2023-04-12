Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly spotted at Dronfield restaurant Little Italy

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly been spotted dining out at a popular restaurant close to Sheffield.

The 81-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest football manager of all time who won 38 trophies during his 26 years at United, reportedly enjoyed a visit to Little Italy Restaurant in Dronfield. The popular venue shared a picture on Facebook on Saturday, April 8, reportedly showing the Scotsman stood outside with staff members.

The post read: “Little Italy had the pleasure of Sir Alex Ferguson visiting us tonight and what a pleasure it was serving such a gentleman. We feel very privileged that he chose to dine with us. What a legend! We hope to see him again in the future!”

Hundreds of people have reacted to the post and more than 190 comments have been shared.

Sir Alex Ferguson.

Dev Walker said: “Not surprised he turned up, it's beautiful food.”

Jane Bradwell added: “We were in there, saw him come in. Fantastic restaurant, food and staff."

Emma Booth posted: “Not surprised he dined here, it’s the best place around for food and service.”

Tony Macartney added: “Wow! What a privilege. Legend.”

