The exciting news this year is that 2022 features an extra bank holiday, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For many, planning holidays and deciding when to book off annual leave is a very important part of the year, and knowing when the bank holidays fall makes it that little bit easier.

Here is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are all the bank holiday dates for 2022 - and how to make the most of your annual leave. Photo by Olya Kobruseva from Pexels.

When is the extra bank holiday in 2022?

It was announced in 2020 that in 2022 we will get to enjoy an extra bank holiday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Government said in a statement that the UK would celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch with “a blockbuster weekend of celebrations”.

The Spring bank holiday will be shifted to Thursday, June 2 and an additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3 will usher in a four day weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee is the first time any British monarch has reached this milestone.

When are all the bank holidays in England in 2022 – including Easter?

Good Friday – Friday, April 15

Easter Monday – Monday, April 18

Early May bank holiday – Monday, May 2

Spring bank holiday – Thursday, June 2

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday – Friday, June 3

Summer bank holiday – Monday, August 29

Boxing Day – Monday, December 26

Christmas Day (substitute day) – Tuesday, December 27

How to make the most of the bank holidays with your annual leave

There’s even more good news – if you plan around the bank holidays wisely, you could get a staggering 53 days off work by using just 22 days of annual leave.

Throughout the year, bank holidays, historic milestones, Easter and Christmas provide those extra days that can allow you to take maximum time off with minimum annual leave.

This is how:

The first month you can take advantage of a bank holiday is April, where you can take eight days of annual leave to get 16 days off.

Taking four days off before the Good Friday bank holiday, from April 11-14, and the week after the Easter bank holiday, 19-22, you will get 16 consecutive days off (April 9-24) for the price of eight annual leave days.

May 2 is another bank holiday so by taking the next four days off, you get another nine days off work.

In June 2022, the historic milestone of the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee means that Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 are bank holidays. By taking the three days prior off, May 30 - June 1, you'll have nine consecutive days off.

The bank holiday on August 29 allows you to take another nine days off for the price of four, by taking the week August 30 - September 2.

December is the festive period, and by using three annual leave days you can take 10 days off over the festive week.