The event has been organised by South Yorkshire Bangladesh Catering Association (SYBCA), who is urging city residents to support their local curry houses from 5.30pm onwards on the night of the fundraiser.

Amaan Ali, of the SYBCA management committee, said: “The goal of the fundraiser is to raise a substantial amount of funds which will be distributed by our group members for food packs and support packages in Bangladesh.

The team at Viraaj Restaurant preparing for the charity event.

“Please come and support our fundraiser and change lives by enjoying an evening out or a takeaway at your local curry house.”

SYBCA initially started as a monthly meet for restaurant and takeaway owners to support one another and tackle any issues our businesses were facing collectively.

They recently turned their focus to raising funds for flood victims of Sylhet, Sunamgonj and the north-eastern districts of Bangladesh.

The poster for the event.

Mr Ali said: “All our customers have been fantastic in supporting us - many are classed as close friends.

“We thank all participating businesses and customers on behalf of SYBCA for the generous support of this event, where 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Bangladesh.

“Our role is to be the voice for the curry industry in South Yorkshire.”

All the participating restaurants in the area.

Sheffield restaurants and takeaways taking part include Lavang, Bay of Bengal and Mogul Room, amongst others.