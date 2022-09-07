Sheffield pub-goers could soon be faced with 'pints costing £20' according to real ale boss

Tom Stainer, the chief executive of the Campaign for Real Ale Group (CAMRA), told the Daily Star that costs of a pint would have to rise to £15 or £20 for landlords to keep up with costs.

He says that the ‘ridiculous’ rise in pint prices would need to cover costs that landlords now face, with some pubs seeing their annual bills go up as much as 500 or 600 per cent.

He states that this could lead to the closure of thousands of pubs as these costs for a pint would not be ‘viable’.

Picture of someone drinking a pint of beer. Pic: PA

With these comments, we asked our readers what they make of the situation and what the maximum is they would pay for a pint.

Tommy Pigg says that people such as himself will no longer be able to go to the pub very often due to the increasing costs and the cost-of-living crisis, posting: “I’m going to struggle to pay £4 a pint on the one night a week I go out when my energy bill is £4k a year. My food bill is £1k a month and fuel in my car to get to work is £2 a litre. First thing to go will be the night out.”

Maureen South adds to this, and blames the government and Covid for the ongoing situation: “Even if it’s £4.20 a pint people won’t be able to afford to pay that cos of rise in bills it’s disgusting what the government are doing plus covid as got a lot to answer to.”

Others, such as Neil Taylor, say that people simply would not be able to pay that for a pint and this would lead to pubs closing: “At that price they wouldn't survive anyway, funny how the very economy of the country depends on the poorest to empty already empty pockets, time to make the mega rich pay their way.”

John LeMonk agrees, simply putting: “Pubs won't survive if they charge that much.”