Details of the youngster’s condition have not been disclosed this morning, but police last night said that emergency services were called after the youngster was found ‘unresponsive’ earlier in the day.

No one was available from the school to comment on the incident this morning.

Aston Academy, Swallownest, where a pupil collapsed and was taken to hospital after being found unresponsive

However the school has issued a statement.

They said: “We can confirm that one of our students required urgent medical attention after collapsing suddenly at school today and has been taken to hospital.

“We are grateful for the response of fellow students, staff and emergency services for their swift response.

“The thoughts and prayers of the whole Aston Academy and ACET (Aston Community Education Trust) community are with the student and their family for a swift recovery at this difficult time.

“We will work with colleagues at Rotherham Council to provide support to staff and students who have been impacted by today’s distressing event.

South Yorkshire Police said today the pupil was in a serious but stable condition.

Police revealed last night that a pupil had been taken to hospital after being found 'unresponsive' at the academy

They were among several emergency service crews sent to the scene this afternoon.

Eye witnesses described seeing five police cars, an ambulance and a fire engine at the scene, yesterday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said yesterday afternoon: “Emergency services are on scene at the school after a student was found unresponsive. They are now in hospital and their family has been informed.”