Sheffield’s amateur theatre community is mourning the loss of one of it’s “best known and loved members”, who first took to the stage nearly 70 years ago.

Mike Richardson sadly passed away at the Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield after spending a lifetime on stage. He first took the the stage at 15-years-old as part of the Woodseats Operatic Society, where his father was a founding member.

Looking back on his life many decades after growing up within the theatre family, Mike said: “It was really part of the family when I was growing up because my mother Marjorie was the company’s secretary for many years. My father took many of the lead roles in the late 1940s and early 1950s - shows like The Damask Rose, Good Night Vienna, The Yeomen of the Guard, The Mountebanks, Ruddigore, Veronique and The Quaker Girl.”

Mike only retired from performing when the Covid-19 pandemic closed theatres across the country, having had a career of memorable moments. In particular, when the company worked with Sheffield City Council to move a show to Sheffield City Hall, just days after a fire had gutted the Montgomery Theatre and destroyed their scenery, 95 per cent of the costumes and the venue itself.

Mike Richardson (R) passed away recently in the care of the Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield.

Mike was a big supporter of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, and also an excellent cricketer, playing with the Sheffield Bankers Cricket Club for a number of years. He is survived by his children - Mark, Julie and Matthew - grandchildren Charlotte, Amelie, Sydney, Emily, Gemma and Noah Richardson and former wife Jackie.