Sheffield’s stories from the Covid-19 pandemic will be told through a new exhibition from a dramatically-staged ‘lockdown house’.

As part of the city’s memorial activities, the ‘Stories From The Pandemic’ exhibition at the Millennium Gallery will take the form of rooms in a ‘lockdown house’, with visitors invited to interact with exhibits via TV, radio, coffee tables, pictures on walls and other household objects.

Running alongside the exhibition, there will be a free programme of creative workshops and ‘compassionate conversations’ to offer people a chance to reflect, share their own stories and build confidence to support others through hard times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition and accompanying activities aim to celebrate small acts of kindness experienced during the pandemic, remember those we have lost, and support positive change in communities across the city.

Mike, a resident from Broomhall, Sheffield, lends his experiences to the Stories from the Pandemic exhibition at the Millennium Gallery. Credit: Opus

Delivered by Opus, Compassionate Sheffield and Sheffield City Council, the Stories From the Pandemic project will ensure all of the experiences gathered through this work will be stored in the City's Archive in order to form a lasting testimony.

Tim Feben, from Opus, which has been leading on gathering testimonies from Sheffielders and designing the exhibition, said: “You can’t help but be moved by some of the stories of hardship and loss, and this exhibition won’t shy away from these sometimes hard-to-hear stories. But equally it’s a tribute to the city’s resolve to also be able to share the experiences of people who, against all adversity, rolled up their sleeves and made a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who is unable to attend the exhibition, a collection of stories from across Sheffield will be published on the Stories From The Pandemic website, including video recordings and written testimony.Nick Deayton from Compassionate Sheffield, who has been helping to coordinate the city’s Covid memorial response, said: “As we’ve gathered these stories, the overriding feeling I have is that everyone’s experience is unique and each community has a different story. I feel so grateful that people have welcomed us in and shared their stories so openly.

“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic, but as we learn about each other's lives, we can relate on a really human level. By leading with empathy and a desire to connect with people in our day to day activity, we can lay the foundations of a compassionate city.’

The programme will culminate in a weekend-long free creative session, featuring a host of demonstrations, hands-on activities and mini workshops that support participants to express their reflections and leave notes and tributes that will be incorporated into the recently-announced city centre permanent Covid Memorial. Designed by architect and sculptor George King, the sculpture will be unveiled at Balm Green Gardens near the City Hall on or around the National Day of Reflection on March 23, 2023.

Ruth Nutter of Compassionate Sheffield said about the programme of workshops and conversations: “Owing to the isolating nature of the pandemic, many people haven’t had the chance to share and learn about each other's experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad