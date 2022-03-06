Charitable Sheffield man “disgusted” at Asda’s refusal to sell multiple packs of painkillers to send to Ukraine

David Green decided to put together an aid package for the displaced Ukrainians, to include warm clothes, scarves, along with medicine, sanitary towels, nappies, and Calpol.

He told The Star: “We purchased them from Asda at Handsworth. When we went to pay for them I was told I was only allowed two pack of desperately needed paracetamol.

"When I asked if a manager would sanction the purchase I was refused as it is company policy to only allow two packs per person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda at Handsworth where he was told he could only buy two packets of painkillers in one transaction

“I was absolutely disgusted that he refused to help these poor displaced people in their hour of need over an 80p pack of tablets.”

David added: “I have emailed Asda CEO Roger Burnley but I dont expect any response but I feel the general public of Sheffield should know that an 80p pack of tablets is more important than the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.”

An Asda spokesman said: “In accordance with the law, our colleagues are not allowed to sell more than two packets of paracetamol or aspirin in any single retail transaction.

"Whilst we are sorry this customer is disappointed in our service, our colleagues were doing the right thing in this situation.