Armed Forces Day celebrations announced in Barnsley

A military parade, Battle of Britain flypast, assault course and other family-friendly activities will take place at Penistone Showground from 12pm.

The even has been organised by the Veterans Tri Services CIC, and Barnsley’s mayor Councillor Sarah Tattersall will be in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A military parade, Battle of Britain flypast, assault course and other family-friendly activities will take place at Penistone Showground from 12pm.

Councillor Tattersall said: “I’m honoured to be celebrating Barnsley’s Armed Forces Day. This day is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together to celebrate and thank the service men and women for their commitment and dedication.

“Everyone’s welcome to attend, and it would be great to see residents from across the borough unite to show our support for those who make up the armed forces community in Barnsley.”