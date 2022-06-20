Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Dinnington to discuss levelling-up bid: “We are finally being heard by the people at the top”

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, visited Dinnington to discuss the Levelling Up Fund Bid which is due to be submitted by RMBC within a matter of weeks.

Rotherham Council is set to re-submit a bid to the government’s levelling-up scheme for cash to improve Dinnington town centre.

Rishi was shown around the high street by Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, who was joined by borough councillor Sophie Castledine-Dack, Town Council Chair Dave Smith and Dinnington Community Land Trust members David Dixon and David Johnston to discuss the regeneration of Dinnington High Street.

The deadline for the second round of funding is July 6, and RMBC intend to submit a second proposal, after missing out on the first round of funding announced last year.

The proposal will see new residential and retail space for Dinnington town centre, including an upgraded outdoor market.

The Chancellor visited Dinnington on Friday (June 17), meeting Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford and local leaders on Laughton Road to discuss the bid.

David Dixon, Chair of Dinnington Community Land Trust said:“It was fantastic to have the chancellor here in Dinnington to hear about our plans, developed over a number of years, to regenerate Dinnington.

“We are finally being heard by the people at the top and the timing of this visit is critical. We are only weeks away from the submission of the second bid, so it was great to have a show of support from the Government.

Rishi is the second Chancellor to be invited to visited Dinnington, after Alexander brought previous Chancellor Sajid Javid to the area in 2019.

Alexander Stafford MP said:“As promised when I was elected, I will ensure Rother Valley’s voice is heard by the most powerful people in our country, so I am delighted to be able to show the Chancellor around Dinnington high street and talk to him about our bid for the Levelling Up Fund.

“The Government has committed to delivering significant investment for areas like Rother Valley, where our small towns have been neglected for decades.

“This is just the beginning, and I will continue to press for greater investment across the whole of Rother Valley, to benefit all our towns and ensure that they are strong enough to meet the challenges of a changing economy.”

Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP said:“It was a pleasure to visit Dinnington and meet their passionate MP Alexander.

“This Government is absolutely committed to providing funding to areas like this to ensure that people can feel pride in the place they call home and opportunity is spread across country.