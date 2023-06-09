Steel, football and … the Arctic Monkeys. Just some of the things Sheffield is renowned for and can be proud of.

And this week, thousands of Arctic Monkeys fans are making a pilgrimage to the Steel City to the place it all began for one of Sheffield’s most famous exports.

The first of two giant homecoming gigs kick off in Hillsborough Park tonight to a sell-out crowd, with excitement at fever-pitch in the city.

The Arctic Monkeys are set to perform in Hillsborough Park tonight for the first of two huge homecoming gigs

It is nearly five years since the High Green lads last played in their beloved city – and Sheffield is looking forward to welcoming them home for an encore.

These two homecoming gigs mark 20 years since the band members, who were all just 16 years old at the time, performed in public for the first time at The Grapes public house in Sheffield city centre.

The landlady there said fans from around the world regularly visit the band’s early stomping ground, and it has been no different this week.

Wouldn’t it be great if this pub and the studios where the band used to practice and record could feature on some kind of a city-wide tour celebrating Sheffield’s rich music history.

Def Leppard, Pulp, Joe Cocker, Human League – there are some impressive bands and artists who hail from the Steel City with fans around the world.

Add to that the venues where other major names have performed over the years, such as Oasis, The Stone Roses and Manic Street Preachers at The Leadmill – there is surely plenty to celebrate and be proud of here.

For those fortunate enough to get tickets for the two Arctic Monkeys gigs this week, the band are billing them as celebration of where they are now and where they started.