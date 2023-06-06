Arctic Monkeys: producer James Ford reveals how the pandemic changed The Car album

Arctic Monkeys on stage at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

James Ford, who helped to produce The Car by the Arctic Monkeys, said original plans for the album were different to the final product. He cited the pandemic as the main reason behind the record’s melancholic feel.

Speaking with NME, the Gorillaz and Pet Shop Boys producer said the initial plans for the album were to make it feel: “bigger and more outward-facing”. He revealed the direction for the album changed once the country went into lockdown in March 2020. James said: “The pandemic happened, and [Alex Turner] went into his own bubble, returning with these beautiful, intimate, sad songs.”

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Heldens previously spoke on Dutch radio about how the group recorded the album in Alex’s house together. James Ford confirmed this and added: “With the backdrop of the pandemic, it was nice to be together in a group and have that boozy camaraderie.”

Frontman Alex Turner previously said the same just after The Car’s release, saying the Sheffield-formed group originally planned “to write louder songs than we had for some time.” Alex also attributed the band’s live shows as another reason for the improved chemistry between bandmates for The Car as it improved their awareness of each other.