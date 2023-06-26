Arctic Monkeys performing at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Arctic Monkeys rocked the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Friday night (23 June). However, spectators were not all pleased as many viewing in the crowd and from their living room’s felt dissatisfied with the performance.

Many fans were critical of the set-list for the headliner show, with the majority expecting the Sheffield-formed group to play some of their older hit songs, as opposed to lesser-known new music. Aside from a few core fans of the group who were impressed with the performance, it received a negative reaction overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers and audience members took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the gig. One user referenced Alex Turner’s unique off-beat singing style which he uses during live shows, and said: “I don't know why Alex Turner is singing like that but honestly kids, Arctic Monkeys used to be good”.

Sky Sports pundit and Premier League legend Jamie Carragher was at Glastonbury Festival to watch Arctic Monkeys. He tweeted: “Don’t play your new stuff at Glastonbury Arctic Monkey’s. Just play your belters!!!!!!”

One of the most bizarre and confusing moments of the show was captured by an audience member through their phone, and posted to social media. The clip shows Alex Turner gesturing whilst exclaiming: “Release the rest of the birds”. The camera pans to show a few seagulls flying about above the crowd, which received an underwhelming and awkward reaction.